2017 NSMQ: Notre Dame Girls, Osei Tutu SHS, St. James Sem sail through

Notre Dame Girls' SHS and Simms SHS are through to the next stage of the 2017 National Science & Maths Quiz. Notre Dame Girls' SHS won the 3rd preliminary competition with a total score of 42. The girls beat their male counterparts from Kinbu SHTS and New Juaben SHS.

Chicago, IL

