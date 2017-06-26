'$15billion Chinese loan is a scam'

According to Anthony Nukpenu, the Greater Accra Regional Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress , there is nothing like free lunch in the lexicon of the Chinese government. His caution comes after Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia revealed the Chinese government had committed a sum of US$15billion to help developmental projects in Ghana, shortly after his arrival from a working visit to China.

