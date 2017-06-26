'$15billion Chinese loan is a scam'

'$15billion Chinese loan is a scam'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

According to Anthony Nukpenu, the Greater Accra Regional Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress , there is nothing like free lunch in the lexicon of the Chinese government. His caution comes after Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia revealed the Chinese government had committed a sum of US$15billion to help developmental projects in Ghana, shortly after his arrival from a working visit to China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,087 • Total comments across all topics: 282,054,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC