10 years of oil: Western Region stakeholders' forum held in Takoradi
A Western Regional stakeholder's forum on petroleum sector governance has been held in Takoradi to evaluate progress made, lessons learnt and the outlook after 10 years of oil in Ghana. The event which was organised by Friends of the Nation brought together industry experts, district planning officers, civil society actors, assembly members, traditional rulers from the Volta Region and from the six coastal districts of the Western Region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC