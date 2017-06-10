10 years of oil: Western Region stake...

10 years of oil: Western Region stakeholders' forum held in Takoradi

A Western Regional stakeholder's forum on petroleum sector governance has been held in Takoradi to evaluate progress made, lessons learnt and the outlook after 10 years of oil in Ghana. The event which was organised by Friends of the Nation brought together industry experts, district planning officers, civil society actors, assembly members, traditional rulers from the Volta Region and from the six coastal districts of the Western Region.



