1,083 hectares of farmlands attacked ...

1,083 hectares of farmlands attacked by armyworm in Northern Region

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

About 1,083 hectares of farmlands in the Northern Region alone have been affected by the fall armyworm that was detected in the country late last year. The region currently trails beind the Brong Ahafo Region in the number of hectares attacked by the fall armyworm with over 2,765 out of a total of 18,000 hectare of farmlands nationwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,754 • Total comments across all topics: 281,695,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC