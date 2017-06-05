1,083 hectares of farmlands attacked by armyworm in Northern Region

About 1,083 hectares of farmlands in the Northern Region alone have been affected by the fall armyworm that was detected in the country late last year. The region currently trails beind the Brong Ahafo Region in the number of hectares attacked by the fall armyworm with over 2,765 out of a total of 18,000 hectare of farmlands nationwide.

