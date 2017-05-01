Work at Takoradi Harbour begins

Work at Takoradi Harbour begins

Work began in earnest last Monday to evacuate hundreds of undelivered containers at the Takoradi Harbour in the Western Region to the newly constructed Inland Clearing Depot, also known as the Takoradi Container Terminal , situated in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis. So far, about 289 containers have been transported to the new base.

Chicago, IL

