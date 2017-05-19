Woman arrested for 'photo-shopping' n...

Woman arrested for 'photo-shopping' naked pictures of actress

15 hrs ago

A lady believed to be in her late 20s is in the grip of the Tesano Police in the Greater Accra Region, for circulating on social media naked pictures of an actress, Destina Tata. The suspect who identifies herself as Shanti K is reported to have photoshopped pictures of the actress and shared them on Facebook.

Chicago, IL

