Witchcraft is the cause of tragedies in our schools - " Islamic Cleric

An Islamic soothsayer, Mallam Sham Una Ustaz Jibril says witches and wizards are tormenting students in various schools; hence something must be done to avert the "demonic" situations. He claimed the recent deaths in some Senior High and Tertiary Institutions in the country are the cause of witchcraft - after given a spiritual background to the happenings.

