We'll transform MASLOC to benefit Gha...

We'll transform MASLOC to benefit Ghanaians - Deputy CEO

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre , Mrs. Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah has disclosed government's intention to rebrand or transform MASLOC to truly serve its purpose of helping the productive poor in the country. According to her, MASLOC which was supposed to be the apex of all microfinance institutions in Ghana had in the last few years encountered challenges due to the failure of its management to recover the huge sums of money that were given out as loans to several beneficiaries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,262 • Total comments across all topics: 281,196,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC