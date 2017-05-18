We'll transform MASLOC to benefit Ghanaians - Deputy CEO

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre , Mrs. Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah has disclosed government's intention to rebrand or transform MASLOC to truly serve its purpose of helping the productive poor in the country. According to her, MASLOC which was supposed to be the apex of all microfinance institutions in Ghana had in the last few years encountered challenges due to the failure of its management to recover the huge sums of money that were given out as loans to several beneficiaries.

