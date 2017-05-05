Water Research Institute calls for legalization of galamsey
The Water Research Institute of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research says government will be effective at monitoring activities of small scale miners if it legalizes galamsey. The Institute said the degeneration of illegal mining in the country is a function of the absence of effective monitoring by the relevant state institutions.
