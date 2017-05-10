Volta, Brong Ahafo top HIV prevalence...

Volta, Brong Ahafo top HIV prevalence list in 2016

The 2016 HIV sentinel survey report has revealed that Volta and Brong Ahafo Regions jointly top the list of prevalence rate. According to the report, the two regions recorded the highest prevalence rate of 2.7 per cent for 2016 which is above the national HIV prevalence of 2.4 per cent.

Chicago, IL

