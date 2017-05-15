USD $75M Needed To Stabilize Accra Power

Read more: Ghanamma.com

Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko has revealed an additional three power substations are required to be constructed in order to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the Greater Accra Region. "To stabilise power in the Greater Accra Region, we need three more substations," Mr Agyarko stated on the second day of the National Policy Summit in Accra on Tuesday, May 16. He explained that a single substation costs US$25m, requiring a total of US$75m to ensure that residents and industries in the region do not suffer unnecessary power fluctuations.

Chicago, IL

