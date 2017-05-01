US earmarks GH 1bn to support economy - Ambassador

The United States of America is expected to provide about one billion Ghana cedis financial assistance to help harness many economic opportunities in the country, Robert Porter Jackson, US Ambassador to Ghana, has disclosed. He said the US is pleased with the impact of its interventions in the areas like energy, agriculture and industrialization and the allocated financial support will go a long way to boost those activities to create more employment opportunities for the Ghanaian populace.

