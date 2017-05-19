Upper East makes strides under UNICEF mother-child health project

The Upper East Region has made remarkable improvement in the implementation of the Mother-Baby Friendly Health Facility Initiative in the Upper East, according to UNICEF's programme coordinator Dr. Priscilla Wobil. The Mother-Baby Friendly Health Facility Initiative is the ninth of 14 strategies being implemented by the Ghana Health Service under its National Newborn strategy and action plan, with support from UNICEF through the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation.

