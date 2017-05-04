University of Energy develops bio-pla...

University of Energy develops bio-plastic

14 hrs ago

The University of Energy and Natural Resources in Sunyani has developed a bio-plastic, made out of corn starch and degrades within a reasonable timescale. The innovation is aimed at finding a solution to the menace of challenging plastic waste management.

Chicago, IL

