UMB inaugurates PPP Incubator Centre

Universal Merchant Bank has inaugurated a business incubation centre at Madina in the La Nkwantanang Municipality in the Greater Accra Region to support the government's one district, one factory initiative. Known as the UMB PPP Incubator Centre, the facility is expected to partner the government and private businesses as part of an initiative to support the government's district industrialisation programme .

