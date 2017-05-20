UMB inaugurates PPP Incubator Centre

UMB inaugurates PPP Incubator Centre

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Universal Merchant Bank has inaugurated a business incubation centre at Madina in the La Nkwantanang Municipality in the Greater Accra Region to support the government's one district, one factory initiative. Known as the UMB PPP Incubator Centre, the facility is expected to partner the government and private businesses as part of an initiative to support the government's district industrialisation programme .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,947 • Total comments across all topics: 281,182,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC