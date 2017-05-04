Trader Arrested for Assaulting Toddler

The Ministries branch of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit has apprehended a 45-year-old trader for allegedly subjecting her three-year-old nephew to torture for begging for food from a neigbour. Some women, including DOVVSU personnel at the police station, wept uncontrollably when the toddler's cloths were removed to reveal the wounds.

