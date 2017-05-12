Top NDC Executives Treated Rawlings U...

Top NDC Executives Treated Rawlings Unfairly - Nana Konadu |

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Ghanamma.com

Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings says top party executives of the National Democratic Congress treated former President Jerry John Rawlings unfairly. She said some people who were never part of the party had managed to get themselves into certain positions and felt that was the end of the world, hurled insults at him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,071 • Total comments across all topics: 281,019,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC