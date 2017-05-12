Top NDC Executives Treated Rawlings Unfairly - Nana Konadu |
Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings says top party executives of the National Democratic Congress treated former President Jerry John Rawlings unfairly. She said some people who were never part of the party had managed to get themselves into certain positions and felt that was the end of the world, hurled insults at him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC