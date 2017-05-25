Tension in Ada East over sacking of 9 government appointees
There is confusion in Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region following what a group calling itself Ada Youth for Development has described as "unlawful and unfair dismissal" of nine government appointees to the Assembly. A dismissal letter dated Monday, May 15, 2017 signed and certified by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr. Ishmael Ashitey, and sighted by Today reads in part: "H.E President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo acting under section sub-section of the Local Government Act 2016 has revoked your appointment as a Government Appointee with the Ada East District Assembly with immediate effect."
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC