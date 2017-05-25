Tension in Ada East over sacking of 9...

Tension in Ada East over sacking of 9 government appointees

Yesterday

There is confusion in Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region following what a group calling itself Ada Youth for Development has described as "unlawful and unfair dismissal" of nine government appointees to the Assembly. A dismissal letter dated Monday, May 15, 2017 signed and certified by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr. Ishmael Ashitey, and sighted by Today reads in part: "H.E President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo acting under section sub-section of the Local Government Act 2016 has revoked your appointment as a Government Appointee with the Ada East District Assembly with immediate effect."

