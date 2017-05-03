Tema Flour Mills Workers On Strike
Workers of the Tema Flour Mills Ghana, a private food manufacturing company in Tema in the Greater Accra Region, on Tuesday laid down their tools due to the non-payment of their salaries. According to the workers, their salaries have remained in arrears for over three months without any reasonable explanation from management.
