Tema Flour Mills Workers On Strike

16 hrs ago

Workers of the Tema Flour Mills Ghana, a private food manufacturing company in Tema in the Greater Accra Region, on Tuesday laid down their tools due to the non-payment of their salaries. According to the workers, their salaries have remained in arrears for over three months without any reasonable explanation from management.

