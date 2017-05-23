Six women endorsed as MDCEs in B/A

Six women endorsed as MDCEs in B/A

16 hrs ago

The Brong Ahafo Region has seen some level of improvement in efforts by the country to increase the number of women at the forefront of local governance under the current government. Even though the region has only two women out of its 29 Members of Parliament , six out of the 27 municipal and district executives appointed by the President are women.

