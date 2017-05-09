Settle on Zanetor as running mate - N...

Settle on Zanetor as running mate - Nana Ampofo tells NDC

Even before the opposition National Democratic Congress begins the process to contest the 2020 general election, a legal practitioner and former Member of the Council of State, Nana Adjei Ampofo, wants the party to settle on the Member of Parliament for Klottey-Korle, Dr Zanetor Rawlings, as the running mate to the party's presidential candidate when the time comes. According to him, the complexities of the political environment, going into the next election, left him in no doubt that Dr Rawlings would be the best person to partner the next presidential candidate of the party to wrest power from the New Patriotic Party .

