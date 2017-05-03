Send Ghana report reveals discrepancies with free school uniform programme
A monitoring report on the free school uniforms programme that was initiated in 2009 has revealed key challenges with the government intervention. Send Ghana, a non-governmental organisation, studied 61 schools in 30 districts in the Greater Accra, Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions and found the programme was fraught with challenges such as poor distribution guidelines, the lack of a credible schools selection criteria, scarcity of data about the programme, among others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC