Send Ghana report reveals discrepancies with free school uniform programme

A monitoring report on the free school uniforms programme that was initiated in 2009 has revealed key challenges with the government intervention. Send Ghana, a non-governmental organisation, studied 61 schools in 30 districts in the Greater Accra, Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions and found the programme was fraught with challenges such as poor distribution guidelines, the lack of a credible schools selection criteria, scarcity of data about the programme, among others.

