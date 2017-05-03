Send Ghana report reveals discrepanci...

Send Ghana report reveals discrepancies with free school uniform programme

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

A monitoring report on the free school uniforms programme that was initiated in 2009 has revealed key challenges with the government intervention. Send Ghana, a non-governmental organisation, studied 61 schools in 30 districts in the Greater Accra, Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions and found the programme was fraught with challenges such as poor distribution guidelines, the lack of a credible schools selection criteria, scarcity of data about the programme, among others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,674 • Total comments across all topics: 280,749,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC