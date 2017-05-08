SEC petitioned to probe Ofori Atta over $2.25bn bond
The Dynamic Youth Movement of Ghana has petitioned the Security and Exchange Commission over a $2.25 billion bond issued by the government. DYMOG wants the Commission's Hearing and Administrative Committee to investigate circumstances surrounding the raising of the Bond by the Ministry of Finance which it believes is shrouded in secrecy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC