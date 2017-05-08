SEC petitioned to probe Ofori Atta ov...

SEC petitioned to probe Ofori Atta over $2.25bn bond

The Dynamic Youth Movement of Ghana has petitioned the Security and Exchange Commission over a $2.25 billion bond issued by the government. DYMOG wants the Commission's Hearing and Administrative Committee to investigate circumstances surrounding the raising of the Bond by the Ministry of Finance which it believes is shrouded in secrecy.

Chicago, IL

