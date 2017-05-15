Sahara Group Extends Support To Disas...

Sahara Group Extends Support To Disaster Victims In Ghana

The celebrated legend of African neighbourliness has been reinforced by Sahara Group after the leading African energy conglomerate extended a hand of support to victims of fire disasters in Ghana. The gesture, which is in line with Sahara's Corporate Responsibility policies follows similar support from Sahara to the nation's disaster victims in the past.

