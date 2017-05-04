Residents urged to grab toilet at half price

The residents of Ashaiman and Adjei Kojo have been advised to patronise toilet at half price project to improve sanitation in their communities. The Greater Accra Metropolitan Area-Sanitation and Water Project is implementing "Get a Decent Toilet at Half Price" and also the provision of school toilets in addition with water supply in pro-poor communities under 11 selected Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in the Greater Accra.

