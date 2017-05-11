Rejection scare hits MDCE nominees in Upper East
Scare of disapproval has gotten the better of some Municipal and District Chief Executive nominees looking up to assembly members to endorse their nominations as only 1, out of the 5 presented so far for confirmation, has received a convincing approval. Emmanuel Asore Avoka, the nominee for the Garu-Tempane District, obtained a satisfying 36 votes out of the 43 ballots cast Tuesday to become the fifth DCE for the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC