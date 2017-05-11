Rejection scare hits MDCE nominees in...

Rejection scare hits MDCE nominees in Upper East

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Ghanamma.com

Scare of disapproval has gotten the better of some Municipal and District Chief Executive nominees looking up to assembly members to endorse their nominations as only 1, out of the 5 presented so far for confirmation, has received a convincing approval. Emmanuel Asore Avoka, the nominee for the Garu-Tempane District, obtained a satisfying 36 votes out of the 43 ballots cast Tuesday to become the fifth DCE for the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,131 • Total comments across all topics: 280,964,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC