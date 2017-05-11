Rejection scare hits MDCE nominees in Upper East

Scare of disapproval has gotten the better of some Municipal and District Chief Executive nominees looking up to assembly members to endorse their nominations as only 1, out of the 5 presented so far for confirmation, has received a convincing approval. Emmanuel Asore Avoka, the nominee for the Garu-Tempane District, obtained a satisfying 36 votes out of the 43 ballots cast Tuesday to become the fifth DCE for the area.

