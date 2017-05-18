Regional Minister advises MMDCEs to make judicious use of funds

Accra, May 17, GNA - Mr Ishmael Ashitey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, has advised the Newly Sworn-in Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives in the region to make judicious use of funds allocated to them. The newly sworn-in MMDCEs are Felix Mensah-La; Tema Metropolitan Assembly, Clement Nii Lampety Wilkinson; Ga West Municipal Assembly, Daniel Alexander Nii-Noi Adumuah; Adenta Municipal Assembly, and Albert Boakye Okyere; Ashaiman Municipal Assembly.

