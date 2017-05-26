Rain Causes Destruction In Sekondi/Takoradi |
As of 08:30 hours, on Tuesday, most of the residents in various suburbs of the Metropolis were draining flooded areas in their homes and stores. At the central business district popularly called the market circle, the owner of Foxx Electricals who gave his name as Mr Saviour, told the Ghana News Agency that his store which is near the Kendicks Pharmacy, got flooded to a height of 2 metres with property worth more than GHC2,000 destroyed.
