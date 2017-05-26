Rain Causes Destruction In Sekondi/Ta...

Rain Causes Destruction In Sekondi/Takoradi |

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

As of 08:30 hours, on Tuesday, most of the residents in various suburbs of the Metropolis were draining flooded areas in their homes and stores. At the central business district popularly called the market circle, the owner of Foxx Electricals who gave his name as Mr Saviour, told the Ghana News Agency that his store which is near the Kendicks Pharmacy, got flooded to a height of 2 metres with property worth more than GHC2,000 destroyed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,478 • Total comments across all topics: 281,296,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC