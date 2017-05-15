Provide in-house toilets for tenants, landlords urged

Boaso-Agya , May 16, GNA - Mr John Asamani, the Techiman North District Environmental Health Officer, has called on landlords to construct in-house toilets for tenants to curb open defecations. Mr Asamani said this during a sensitization workshop on environmental health and sanitation issues for the chiefs and people of Boaso-Agya and Chemera communities in the Techiman North District of Brong-Ahafo Region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.