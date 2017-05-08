Protests against President's nominees...

Protests against President's nominees 'unconstitutional' - Former MCE

Alhaji Mohammed Kwaku Doku, the former Asunafo North Municipal Chief Executive, on Monday reminded Ghanaians that the 1992 constitution gives the President sole Prerogative to appoint Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives . He therefore emphasised that any group of persons, individuals or political parties that agitated or protested against the choice of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the appointment of the MMDCEs breached the constitution and threatened national security.

Chicago, IL

