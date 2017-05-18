Pro-vice chancellor advises students to pursue courses in technical education

Sunyani, May 18, GNA - Mr Justice Solomon Korantwi-Barimah, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Sunyani Technical University , on Thursday advised students to show interest, opt for and pursue technical education courses to guarantee job security. He said with the conversion of 38 polytechnics into Technical Universities in the country, students who pursue programmes in technical education held a brighter future.

