President's Nominee for Zebilla DCE g...

President's Nominee for Zebilla DCE gets nod

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

By Eric K. Amoh/Jerry Azanduna Zebilla , May 15, GNA - Madam Victoria Ayamba, the President's nominee for the Bawku West District was on Saturday confirmed as the District Chief Executive for that district. Madam Ayamba's nomination earlier was met with grievances from the Youth of the New Patriotic Party who vandalised the Party's office and some decentralised offices of the Assembly in that constituency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,066 • Total comments across all topics: 281,059,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC