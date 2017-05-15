President's Nominee for Zebilla DCE gets nod
By Eric K. Amoh/Jerry Azanduna Zebilla , May 15, GNA - Madam Victoria Ayamba, the President's nominee for the Bawku West District was on Saturday confirmed as the District Chief Executive for that district. Madam Ayamba's nomination earlier was met with grievances from the Youth of the New Patriotic Party who vandalised the Party's office and some decentralised offices of the Assembly in that constituency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC