President's Nominee for Zebilla DCE gets nod

By Eric K. Amoh/Jerry Azanduna Zebilla , May 15, GNA - Madam Victoria Ayamba, the President's nominee for the Bawku West District was on Saturday confirmed as the District Chief Executive for that district. Madam Ayamba's nomination earlier was met with grievances from the Youth of the New Patriotic Party who vandalised the Party's office and some decentralised offices of the Assembly in that constituency.

