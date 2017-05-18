Port automation won't lead to job cut...

Port automation won't lead to job cuts - " Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has rejected assertions that port reforms to be introduced by government as part of measures to improve efficiency will lead to job losses. Government has announced plans to fully automate the Tema and Takoradi ports effective September 1, 2017 to reduce human interference in operations and improve turnaround time.

Chicago, IL

