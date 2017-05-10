Poor pricing collapsed cotton farming in Ghana - " CFA boss
The Chairman of Cotton Farmers Association in the Sissala area has blamed poor pricing, inability to reach target group, inadequate subsidy on inputs and high numbers of field officers that outweighs farming group as reasons for the collapse in the cotton sector. Banyina Kasim Sulemana on Tumu-based Radford FM indicated that farmers in the Sissala area constitute the majority in the number who produce cotton in the whole of the Northern part of Ghana , but is worried about the fact it is not considered for engagement as stakeholders.
