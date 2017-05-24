Pontoon on Volta Lake stops operation

Pontoon on Volta Lake stops operation

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The only pontoon that transports heavy loads and passengers across the Volta Lake from Yeji in Brong-Ahafo to Makango in the Northern regions has halted operations. This, according to authorities at the Volta Transport Company, was due to the lack of a standard landing site along the lake that would facilitate easy landing of the pontoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,021 • Total comments across all topics: 281,221,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC