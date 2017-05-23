Perpetual and Akrobeto stir more controversies with 'krom aye de'

Her ways of doing gospel music has over the years raised some controversies as she mostly features secular artistes than her own gospel folks. She seems to be the only female gospel musician to have gained the needed attention by featuring countless secular acts, the likes of Nero X, Ayesem, Akablay amongst others have all been on her songs by way of features, this time, Perpetual Didier A.K.A Gospel Striker is out with another banger which features Kumawood movie star Akrobeto and is already raising some controversies here and there.

