Otiko vs Naabu: Should they be allowe...

Otiko vs Naabu: Should they be allowed to go scot-free?

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

I have had the misfortune of following, in the past fortnight, the unbridled exchange of words between Ms Otiko Afisa Djaba and Mr. Daniel Bugri Naabu . I use misfortune here because to witness two adults engage in such diatribes, without recourse to the slightest display of maturity, or show of respect to the positions they hold in society, can never deserve any other feeling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,262 • Total comments across all topics: 281,196,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC