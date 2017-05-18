Otiko vs Naabu: Should they be allowed to go scot-free?

I have had the misfortune of following, in the past fortnight, the unbridled exchange of words between Ms Otiko Afisa Djaba and Mr. Daniel Bugri Naabu . I use misfortune here because to witness two adults engage in such diatribes, without recourse to the slightest display of maturity, or show of respect to the positions they hold in society, can never deserve any other feeling.

