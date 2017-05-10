Opportunity International organises f...

Opportunity International organises forum for smallholder farmers

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Opportunity International Savings and Loans has organized clients' forum for over 400 smallholder farmers in Tamale, Kintampo, Techiman and Wenchi. The forum which forms part of the company's objectives to help impact agriculture in the country, was organised to access the impact of OISL's services to smallholder farmers, educate them, and help find solutions to challenges facing their agric.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,213 • Total comments across all topics: 280,925,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC