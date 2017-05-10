Opportunity International organises forum for smallholder farmers

Opportunity International Savings and Loans has organized clients' forum for over 400 smallholder farmers in Tamale, Kintampo, Techiman and Wenchi. The forum which forms part of the company's objectives to help impact agriculture in the country, was organised to access the impact of OISL's services to smallholder farmers, educate them, and help find solutions to challenges facing their agric.

