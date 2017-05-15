Only 9 NHIS offices operational in Br...

Only 9 NHIS offices operational in Brong Ahafo

Efficient and effective health delivery in the Brong Ahafo region is greatly being affected as most of the operational offices of the National Health Insurance Scheme in the region are not offering full services. They currently serve only administrative purposes and are unable to issue and print NHIS cards for clients.

