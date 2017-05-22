Oil production starts for Vitol offshore Ghana
Oil production from a floating facility off the coast of Ghana has started three months ahead of schedule, Dutch energy company Vitol said. Vitol and Italian energy company Eni are leading efforts alongside the Ghana National Petroleum Corp. to draw on the oil and gas reserves at the Sankofa reservoir offshore Ghana.
