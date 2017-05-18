Oil flows from Offshore Cape Three Points fields in record time
Ghana's third independent oil and gas field operated by Italian oil giant, Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi has started production from the Offshore Cape Three Points ahead of August 2017 schedule date for first oil. The lead operator on Saturday launched production from the field off the coast of the Western Region, in just two and a half years after commencement of the project, and three months ahead of schedule date, reaching record time-to-market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC