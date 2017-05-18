Oil flows from Offshore Cape Three Po...

Oil flows from Offshore Cape Three Points fields in record time

Read more: GhanaWeb

Ghana's third independent oil and gas field operated by Italian oil giant, Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi has started production from the Offshore Cape Three Points ahead of August 2017 schedule date for first oil. The lead operator on Saturday launched production from the field off the coast of the Western Region, in just two and a half years after commencement of the project, and three months ahead of schedule date, reaching record time-to-market.

