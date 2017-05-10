NSS Boss inspects projects at Nungua,...

NSS Boss inspects projects at Nungua, Papao farms

Read more: GhanaWeb

The Ag. Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, Mustapha Ussif, on Thursday, May 11, 2017, paid a working visit to Nungua and Papao farms of the Scheme, to inspect the delivery of over 15,000 day-old chicks and Guinea fowls.

Chicago, IL

