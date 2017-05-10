NPP big shot rejected in U/E

A top brass of the ruling New Patriotic Party and 2016 parliamentary candidate for Chiana-Paga, Clement Dandori, has become the second District Chief Executive nominee to be rejected in the ongoing confirmation process in the Upper East Region. As many as 28 assembly members voted against his bid Wednesday to become the next DCE for the Kassena-Nankana West in what observers have described as an "overwhelming rejection".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.