NPP Bans Splinter Groups In Tema |

The Executives of the New Patriotic Party in the Tema West Constituency of the Greater Accra Region have temporarily banned activities of all splinter groups irrespective of any cause that brought them into existence. According to the executives, activities of the groups have been put on hold until further notice to permit the party to restore discipline and avoid confusion, chaos and unnecessary tension in the metropolis with regards to some of their actions.

Chicago, IL

