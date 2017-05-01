No Doctor stationed at Kukuom Abromamu in Brong Ahafo Region- Ing Mensah
Assembly Member for Kukuom Abromamu in the Asunafo South district in the Brong Ahafo region Ing Kobby Amoah Mensah has bemoaned the lack of medical doctors stationed in the area to offer treatment to patients. He complained that patients have to resort to health facilities in the neigbouring towns when in critical conditions.
