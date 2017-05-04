Nii Noi still remains an asset to NPP - " NPP Chairman

The New Patriotic Party's Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Ishmael Ashitey says Nii Noi Nortey who severed ties with the party ahead of the 2016 polls still remains a great asset to the party. "He's welcome, if he wants to join the party again", Ashitey told Kasapa 102.5 FM in an interview, but was quick to add that, that will be a strenuous effort warming his way back to the party again after ditching them in such regrettable manner.

