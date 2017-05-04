Nii Noi still remains an asset to NPP...

Nii Noi still remains an asset to NPP - " NPP Chairman

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The New Patriotic Party's Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Ishmael Ashitey says Nii Noi Nortey who severed ties with the party ahead of the 2016 polls still remains a great asset to the party. "He's welcome, if he wants to join the party again", Ashitey told Kasapa 102.5 FM in an interview, but was quick to add that, that will be a strenuous effort warming his way back to the party again after ditching them in such regrettable manner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,657 • Total comments across all topics: 280,789,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC