NDC MP, Umar Alhassan, sued over dual citizenship
The National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Zabzugu in the Northern Region is in trouble over his alleged dual citizenship. In what looks similar to the Adamu Dramani Sakande case, the NDC MP, Alhasan Umar, has been sued by two of his constituents for allegedly having both Ghana and the United States citizenship.
