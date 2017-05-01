NDC Launches Attack On NPP At MCE's Funeral
The opposition National Democratic Congress launched a blistering attack on the ruling New Patriotic Party during the solemn funeral of the former Municipal Chief Executive of Sunyani, Kwasi Oppong Ababio at Abesim in the Brong Ahafo Region over the weekend. The members of the NDC danced to party songs to the surprise of the people of Abesim, who accused them of turning the funeral of their beloved kinsman into a funfair.
