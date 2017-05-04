NDC 2020: I'll contest if God gives me energy - " Prof. Joshua Alabi
Retired Rector of the University of Professional Studies Accra, Professor Joshua Alabi has revealed his stance in the build up to election of the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress. The former Greater Accra Minister under the Rawlings administration hinted that he will contest the flagbearership if God strengthens him to do so.
