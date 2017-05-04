NDC 2020: I'll contest if God gives m...

NDC 2020: I'll contest if God gives me energy - " Prof. Joshua Alabi

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Retired Rector of the University of Professional Studies Accra, Professor Joshua Alabi has revealed his stance in the build up to election of the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress. The former Greater Accra Minister under the Rawlings administration hinted that he will contest the flagbearership if God strengthens him to do so.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,005 • Total comments across all topics: 280,849,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC