National Core Subjects Quiz holds seminar for students
The National Core Subjects Quiz Seminar 2017 was organized on Friday 26th May, by Verbal Transformers of PALFoundation Ghana the organizers of the annual National Core Subjects Quiz for Junior High Schools in our beloved country, Ghana. The seminar was attended by final year students and BECE candidates of schools from Odododiodioo, Ablekuma-South and Ablekuma-West constituencies and schools that participated in the just ended NCSQuiz 2017.
