National Core Subjects Quiz holds sem...

National Core Subjects Quiz holds seminar for students

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: GhanaWeb

The National Core Subjects Quiz Seminar 2017 was organized on Friday 26th May, by Verbal Transformers of PALFoundation Ghana the organizers of the annual National Core Subjects Quiz for Junior High Schools in our beloved country, Ghana. The seminar was attended by final year students and BECE candidates of schools from Odododiodioo, Ablekuma-South and Ablekuma-West constituencies and schools that participated in the just ended NCSQuiz 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,265 • Total comments across all topics: 281,501,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC